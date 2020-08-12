Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.61 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 10,594,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

