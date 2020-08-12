Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 15,359 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,005. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

