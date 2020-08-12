Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $10.21 on Wednesday, hitting $179.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,354,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,957. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

