Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 4,222 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,075,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,850. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

