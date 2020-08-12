TRH Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,135,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.51. 30,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

