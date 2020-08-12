TRH Financial LLC Buys Shares of 25,484 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.2% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. 24,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

