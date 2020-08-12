TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of TriCo Bancshares worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 154,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. 94,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,427. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $924.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

