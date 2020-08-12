Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) Insider Sells £157,119.48 in Stock

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) insider Bruce Dingwall sold 1,745,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £157,119.48 ($205,411.79).

Shares of TRIN stock opened at GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.44. Trinity Exploration & Production PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 13.47 ($0.18). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.63.

Get Trinity Exploration & Production alerts:

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.