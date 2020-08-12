Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

TGI opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $455.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1,567.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

