TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0117

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $77,518.61 and approximately $190.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023832 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014609 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00038949 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.01504402 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000242 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

