Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Announces Earnings Results

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,412. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 2.08.

TRWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

