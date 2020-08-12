Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,564 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,564 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $39,224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 546,386 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 472,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $19,318,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,780. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

