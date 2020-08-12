Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,879 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the quarter. WNS accounts for about 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of WNS worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WNS by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WNS by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. 376,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,764. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

