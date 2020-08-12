Tygh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47,960 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total transaction of $6,561,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $152,502,764.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.68.

TDOC traded down $9.99 on Wednesday, hitting $183.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,227,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.53. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.