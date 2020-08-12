Tygh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,214 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Caci International worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Caci International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Caci International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caci International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Caci International by 43.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CACI traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $212.51. 221,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,137. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

