Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. accounts for about 2.3% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.24. 594,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $221.97. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

