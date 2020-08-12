Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $58,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 417,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VAC. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.