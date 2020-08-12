Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,777 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up about 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after buying an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 1,095,783 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,331,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 1,049,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $31.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,104.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $288,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,413 shares of company stock worth $667,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

