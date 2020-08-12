Tygh Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.39 Million in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Canada Goose as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 23.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 193,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4,304.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,925. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

