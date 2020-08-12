Tygh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 5,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $276,857.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,358 shares of company stock worth $3,489,390 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 243,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

