Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,904. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a P/E ratio of -129.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

