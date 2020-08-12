Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,273 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Strategic Education worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.52. 266,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

