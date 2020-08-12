Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,551 Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,551 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Construction Partners worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

ROAD traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 216,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,020. Construction Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

