Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,470 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,470 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $534,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,735,083.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,800. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

