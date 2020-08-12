Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. LHC Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of LHC Group worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $196.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,931. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.97. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

