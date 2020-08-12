UBS Group AG Acquires 7,900 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.70% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $99.14.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.