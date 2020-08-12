UBS Group AG Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.39% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,095,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 677,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

