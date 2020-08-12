UBS Group AG Has $8.43 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,756,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,987,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.56. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $156.00.

