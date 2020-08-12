UBS Group AG Purchases 25,457 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 159.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 95,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

RE opened at $228.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.91.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.