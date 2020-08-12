Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $22,816,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.