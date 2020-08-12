Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.