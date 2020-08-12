United Bank Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $7,442,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,657,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

