United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €48.00 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.53 ($45.33).

UTDI opened at €40.37 ($47.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.82 and its 200-day moving average is €32.75. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €41.21 ($48.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

