United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vicus Capital grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,071,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

