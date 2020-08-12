Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Equal Weight

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 132.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Uniti Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.