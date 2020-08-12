Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.37. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $167,703.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Upland Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

