Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 0.8% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vail Resorts worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $12.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,343. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

