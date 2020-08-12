Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282,752 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.49% of Valero Energy worth $357,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

VLO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,668. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

