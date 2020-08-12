VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,718.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 608.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 855,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 734,245 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,061.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 441,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 403,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 356,390 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 1,251,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

