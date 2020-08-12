Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,181,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686,875. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

