Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

NYSE BA traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.44. 40,668,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,572,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day moving average is $196.72. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

