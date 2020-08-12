Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 260,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,396. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $83.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.