Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 834,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,864 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,816,000 after purchasing an additional 491,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,115. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

