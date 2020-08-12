Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. 5,538,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,601. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

