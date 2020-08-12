Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $40,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,403. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

