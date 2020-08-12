Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 85.5% in January

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the December 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

