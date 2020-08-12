Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the February 13th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $865,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,448,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

