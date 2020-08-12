Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,410,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 71,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 28,626 shares during the period.

