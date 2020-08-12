Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,793,000 after buying an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,400,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,207. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $180.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.