Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the December 31st total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,064,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,492,000 after buying an additional 280,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $92,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,520,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,396. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

